JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba addressed several topics, ranging from curbing crime in the city to annual events to help create opportunities for growth.

When it comes to crime, organizations are working on creative ways to combat an issue that seems to plague the capital city.

Crime data showed that for the second consecutive year in 2022, Jackson led the nation in per capita homicide rates for cities with populations greater than 100,000.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Wade said his goal is to address violent crimes, recruitment and retain motivated officers.

“We can have the community to be a part of this conversation, but we also have to have collaborative efforts with other law enforcement at the local level, the state level and the federal level. It has to be a force multiplier, but we have to be smart about how we deploy those resources. The way we policed in the 1990 is not applicable to today,” said Wade.

As summer approaches, leaders are working to break the cycle of violence with several programs.

Registration is underway for the Jackson Police Department Youth Basketball Program. Boys and girls, ages six to 12, can participate.