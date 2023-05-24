WARNING: The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced three former Jackson police officers were indicted in connection to the death of Keith Murriel, 41.

The district attorney said Kenya McCarty, Avery Willis, and James Land were indicted last week. McCarty and Willis have been charged with second degree murder, and Land has been charged with manslaughter, according to Owens.

“I would ask of the citizens of Jackson to continue to support the dedicated, hardworking men and women of the Jackson Police Department who put their lives on the line every single day. We at JPD will continue to be transparent, and we will continue to have accountability measures in place not only from the bottom up, but from the top down as we move forward,” said interim Police Chief Joseph Wade.

The City of Jackson released body camera footage of the incident.

Willis and Land were fired for a policy violation in April 2023, along with Cazinova Reed. McCarty was fired in February 2023.

James Land (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Kenya McCarty (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Land is out on a $75,000 bond, and McCarty is out on a $150,000 bond.

According to the sheriff, Willis has not been arrested, and his bond has not been set.

Murriel died in Jackson police custody on December 31, 2022. Officers initially said his death was a medical emergency.

His family filed a lawsuit against the former police officers for alleged excessive force and failure to render medical aid.