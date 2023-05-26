JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will hold a news conference on Friday, May 26.
The mayor is expected to discuss important city business and initiatives.
The news conference will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Jackson City Hall.
by: Tia McKenzie, Kaitlin Howell
