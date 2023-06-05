JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Interim Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said there will be a high visibility of police officers during the International Ballet Competition in Jackson.

He said the Jackson Police Department (JPD), as well as Capitol police and Hinds County deputies, will have an increased presence in Jackson during the competition.

During a news conference, Wade also warned Jackson drivers to be on alert for individuals who are stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles that were made between 2011-2021.

Neighbors who on the vehicles should take extra precautions to secure their vehicles.

Wade said car thieves are utilizing social media to share information on how to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles.