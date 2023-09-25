JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced new JTRAN bus routes are coming in 2024.

Leaders said the new routes will offer simpler service, including more buses on Saturdays and faster routes. There will be direct routes to Northpark Mall, as well as a direct route between Union Station, the Medical Mall, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and the V.A. Hospital.

According to JTRAN’s new website, all routes will connect at union stations, and four routes will connect at the South Jackson Walmart.

Leaders also said there will be several new features rolling out soon on the buses, including WiFi on the buses, new signage, and auto announcements on the buses.

There will also be an app riders can download to track buses, similar to other ridesharing apps like Uber.