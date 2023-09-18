Leaders with the City of Jackson announced new blue light cameras will be installed in the city. (WJTV)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced new blue light cameras will be installed in the city.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced 25 new cameras will be installed. He said the cameras will help increase the Jackson Police Department’s (JPD) awareness of crimes.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said the cameras are tools that help make JPD’s job better and helps provide security across the city.

The department is interviewing more candidates to help fill positions at the Real Time Command Center in Jackson.