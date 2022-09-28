JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced lead has been found in 16 water connections in the city.

According to Lumumba, the lead was discovered during the water meter installation project that’s taking place across the city. He said out of the 23,904 water meters that have been installed, only 16 homes and businesses were found to have a lead issue.

There are 56,000 water connections across the city.

The mayor said the city is communicating with households about the issue. The city will also offer assistance to those affected by the lead, and the information will be sent to the property owners.

The water meter installation project is expected to be completed by March 2023.