JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he’s working to make sure a garbage collection company is in place before the end of March.

The city’s emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal expires April 1. Lumumba said he’s spoken with vendors that previously bid for the job, including Richard’s Disposal and Waste Management.

The mayor said he wants to choose the cheapest option for residents and warns a new request for proposal could raise prices.

“We have the opportunity to send residents their bill and still provide a service, in fact provide more of a service than what the alternative offers. I think it is prudent to do so, and that is what my loyalty is to. My loyalty is to the best price and the best service for the price that we pay,” said Lumumba.

The mayor plans to hold a special council meeting by the end of the month to vote on a new contract.