JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will hold his weekly news conference on Monday, November 13.
The news conference will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Jackson City Hall.
by: Brandon Raines, Sethanie Smith
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brandon Raines, Sethanie Smith
Posted:
Updated:
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will hold his weekly news conference on Monday, November 13.
The news conference will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Jackson City Hall.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now