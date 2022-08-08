JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba gave the media a rare opportunity to tour parts of the inside of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility.

During his weekly news conference, the mayor explained the city invited the U.S. Water Alliance to aid the city in the decision making and prioritization of the projects moving forward at the water treatment facility.

He added that the City of Jackson is under the risk of a continued boil water notice due to the “misreading” of lime as turbidity. The plant is using a lime slurry to treat the water.

Lumumba said the facility was initially using a soda ash tank to treat the water. Due to the humidity in Mississippi, this caused the ash to clump and work improperly.

The mayor said the city is working to retrofit the treatment process to become automated instead of crews manually adding chemicals.