JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Request for Proposals (RFP) process surrounding the operation and maintenance contract for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility could be figured out in less than a month.

According to Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, a majority of the city’s requests were decided upon with the help of the local, state and federal partners of the Unified Command Structure.

The City of Jackson will be financially responsible for funding whichever vendor is chosen. The mayor said the process is planned to be completed in less than a month.

“We had already done the math behind what our monthly expenditures were, and we felt that that was something that we could do and that we were fine with doing,” said Lumumba. “Proposals are due November 7th, and we anticipate having a contract in place by November 17.”

The evaluation team tasked with choosing the vendor will consist of representatives from the Jackson Public Works Department, the Federal Water Alliance, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).