Jackson mayor hosts crime summit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held a crime summit on Friday. The mayor met with top officials of local, state and federal agencies along with representatives of higher learning to discuss short-term and long-term crime solutions.

Mayor Lumumba said it was best to have a closed summit in order to have an efficient conversation.

“We chose to limit the number of people who were in attendance in part to make certain that we didn’t have so many people present that we could not have a productive meeting as conversation talks about. Also, we have state rules that we have to abide by. If you add too many councilpersons then it becomes a public meeting that’s has to be advertised and I felt that it was on of the most productive meetings I’ve been apart of in a long time.”

Some local lawmakers attended the meeting as well to help develop long and short term solutions to end the rise in crime in Jackson.