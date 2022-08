JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will host a news conference on Monday, August 1.

The mayor will provide updates on city issues and initiatives during the news conference. WJTV 12 News plans to ask the mayor about the recent boil water alert that was issued for the city’s surface water connections.

The news conference starts at 1:00 p.m. at Jackson City Hall.