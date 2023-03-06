JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba wanted to set the record straight about the water bill relief effort by the People’s Relief Campaign. This comes after Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, questioned where the program was getting money.

Lumumba said the funds come from the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, which is a federal program. He also assured residents who are worried about their personal information.

“Don’t allow anyone to tell you that they’re stealing your information. We are the water department. We have your information. We need you to request the relief. That is why it is organized in that way. In order for the federal funds to apply, residents have to request it. They have to make it known that they want the relief on their bills. That is why you are being organized and asked to come, or sign up on line, not in order to gain access to information that we already have,” the mayor explained.

He said more than 9,000 people have signed up for the program as of Monday, March 6.