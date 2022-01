JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) and Senate Education Chairman Dennis DeBar (R-Miss.) proposed a $210 million investment in teachers for the next two years. They proposed raising a teacher's base pay on average by $4,700.

“Chairman DeBar traveled all over the state in the fall for teacher listening sessions, held a committee hearing, and met with teachers in other small-group settings. This plan was devised using the input our teachers on the ground and in our classrooms provided,” Hosemann said.