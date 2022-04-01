JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council held an emergency meeting on Friday, April 1 to discuss the city’s garbage collection.

The issue at hand was an emergency, one-year contract with Richard’s Disposal.

Tempers flared during the discussions. Councilmembers Kenneth Stokes, Aaron Banks and Vernon Hartley have publicly stated that they are against Richard’s Disposal.

The motion failed 4-3.

After the vote failed, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba officially issued a state of emergency and entered into an emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal. The mayor invoked his right to veto. Lumumba said there will be a one-year, emergency contract with the company.

This is a developing story.