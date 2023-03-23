JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba released a statement and a letter to the City Council in reference to the city’s garbage issue.

In the statement, Lumumba said multiple efforts were made over the last several years to secure a garbage contract, including three RFP processes. He said members of the council refused to accept the contract of the top-rated vendors in the last two RFP processes.

“Despite the litigation and the looming deadline on the emergency contract, we now know Richard’s has proven it can do the job of garbage collection in Jackson and at a much more affordable rate than that of the other vendors. Richard’s is the only one willing to honor its price on the RFP. Therefore, there are no other options or other companies to negotiate with. These savings are noted in the attached letter,” he said in the statement.

The mayor penned a letter to City Council President Ashby Foote discussing the issue.

“If the city had entered into a six-year contract for solid waste collection with Richard’s

Disposal Inc., in April 2022, the city would have saved approximately $416,280 to date.

Over a 12-month period, the city would save $624,420,” Lumumba’s letter stated.

He concluded the letter by asking to meet with Foote to discuss the issues.