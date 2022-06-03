JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, June 3, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced he will join a coalition of current and former mayors across the country to honor the Americans killed by gun violence.

The mayor said he stands with the nonprofit Mayors Against Illegal Guns by declaring June 3, 2022, National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Mayor Lumumba, along with other mayors across the country, said they want to work together to advance the following principles: