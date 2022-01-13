Jackson mayor joins launch of Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will join more than 50 other mayors from across the nation to launch the Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger, which is a nonpartisan coalition dedicated to end childhood hunger.

Major Lumumba stated, “No child should have to go hungry in this country – let alone Jackson. We believe all citizens deserve to be part of a dignity economy – one that recognizes basic human needs. That is why I stand with this coalition and support efforts to eliminate childhood hunger.”

The Alliance will partner with the national nonprofit Share Our Strength and its No Kid Hungry campaign.