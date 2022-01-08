Jackson mayor joins ribbon-cutting ceremony for new gym

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Saturday, January 8 for Xplicit J3 Fitness on County Line Road in Jackson.

A co-owner said the the facility is one of the only corporate, minority-owned gyms in Mississippi. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba took part in the ceremony, too. He said Xplicit J3 Fitness is his go-to gym and he is proud to support the local business.

“It’s part of my New Year’s resolution to get slimmer and be in better condition,” said Lumumba.

Xplicit J3 Fitness offers a variety of classes including bootcamp, Zumba, yoga, spin classes and more. General memberships start at $19.