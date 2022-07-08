JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has been under a boil water notice for two weeks.

Leaders said they are working to secure more funding to repair the decaying infrastructure at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba told WJTV 12 News that he’s been in Washington D.C. this week trying to get federal help. Lumumba said he became sick after the trip, which is why he hasn’t talked about the water crisis in the last few days.

“I’ve been gone for multiple reasons, mainly because I’ve been working for the city. I’ve gone to D.C. twice to secure federal funds for infrastructure projects for the city, all right. Secondly, I’ve been absent because I was sick after there for going to secure money for the city, so that’s because I’ve been working. And that’s because in the effort to work, it’s been to the detriment of my own body. And so, I think that that I am entitled to the ability to rest,” the mayor said.

On Friday, the boil water notice for Jackson’s well water connections was lifted.