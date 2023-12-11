JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said any decision made about fighting crime in the capital city will be based on data and discussions with the police department.

His comments come after Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said he wants to bring back the city’s curfew ordinance. The councilman claims a curfew is necessary due to a rise in crime.

Lumumba disagreed with those claims.

“I do think that it is of note that we are seeing a decrease in overall crime by the data, and I will leave my crime fighting initiatives or efforts to be a discussion between myself and the police chief and their recommendations from the Jackson Police Department,” the mayor said.

Stokes plans to introduce the curfew ordinance at the next City Council meeting.