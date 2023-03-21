JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With just nine days until Richard’s Disposal’s emergency contract with the City of Jackson expires, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he plans to re-propose the company to the City Council.

Lumumba said Richard’s Disposal remains the winning bidder after proposing the lowest bid of $756,000 a year. Waste Management’s bid is $1.16 million.

The mayor said Richard’s is the best and cheapest option for the city.

“There is no next vendor to move on to. Richard’s is the only company that says, ‘Listen, we will honor the price that we have’. That is why we are presenting that particular contract,” said Lumumba.

Councilman Aaron Banks, Ward 6, said he will vote against the proposal.

“We have a mayor that if he can’t get his way, he’s going to try to force the council to do something illegal, and it puts the city in a very bad position. It might be too late because he waited until the last minute because he’s playing games,” stated Banks.

Lumumba said he will present his full proposal to the City Council by the end of March. The proposal must receive four votes in order to be approved.