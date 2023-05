JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced Jackson Police Chief James Davis will retire from the Jackson Police Department (JPD).

Davis has served more than 30 years at the department, starting as a patrol officer. He later served as a deputy chief and an assistant chief.

Davis was named the chief of police in September 2018.

Assistant Chief Joseph Wade was named the interim police chief until a permanent replacement for the department has been found.