JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will hold a news conference on Thursday, November 18.

The mayor is expected to address the city’s current water crisis. On Monday, a citywide boil water notice was issued for surface water connections after an issue was reported at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility.

The news conference will be at 1:00 p.m. at City Hall.