JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the Mississippi Supreme Court’s decision to side with the city council over the Richard’s Disposal contract changes nothing.

According to the mayor, per the agreement between the city council and Richard’s Disposal, if the court ruled in the council’s favor, then Richard’s emergency contract would end at the conclusion of whatever month the court ruled.

The court reached its decision the same month that Richard’s emergency contract was set to expire.

In a statement Mayor Lumumba said, “Despite statements made to the media, there are no valid negotiations taking place with any third-party vendor when it comes to trash pickup, absent a bonafide legal dispute, per the RFP, we are legally bound to not move to a new vendor.”