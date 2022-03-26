JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba received the John F. Kennedy New Frontier Award on Saturday, March 26.

The Harvard Kennedy School presents the award to those under the age of 40 who are changing their communities and country with their commitment to public service.

The awards are given annually to two exceptional individuals whose contributions in elective office, community service or advocacy group demonstrate the impact and the value of public service in the spirit of John F. Kennedy. Lumumba joined climate leader Jasmine Sanders to accept their awards.

Leaders with the Kennedy School said they took note of Mayor Lumumba’s efforts to expand Jackson’s digital economic strength, to make community oversight of police more transparent, to focus on improving the city’s infrastructure and to create an education partnership to improve public schools.

“I am firmly committed to and believe in the self-determination of the residents of Jackson. I will continue to fight for their fundamental right to not only achieve the American dream, but make it visible, as well,” said Lumumba.