Jackson mayor speaks out after murder of pregnant woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba spoke about Keyunta McWilliams’ death on Monday, December 20.

McWilliams, 23, was pregnant when she was shot and killed on Beasley Road on Wednesday, December 15.

Lumumba said the teenager suspected of killing at least seven people is “absolutely tragic.”

He was referring to 17-year-old Joseph Brown, one of five who police said were involved in the crime.

“The horrible circumstances, not only for the families, but for the families who lost loved ones to anyone that would perpetuate these crimes. It also goes to reinforce the narrative that, while we certainly have a strong police force that responds to crime, we also need to have measures in place that engage young people that have limited judgement,” said Lumumba.

McWilliams died at the scene after being shot multiple times, according to Jackson police. The suspects were caught the next day. Police have named December the deadliest month.