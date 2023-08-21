JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the mayor of Jackson weighed in on the Jackson Zoo potentially closing due to a lack of revenue.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba supports the efforts to save the zoo. He said the city needs to keep its attractions open.

During budget hearings last week, the Jackson City Council discussed the possibility of closing the zoo. Several councilmembers have spoken out about keeping the zoo open despite its low revenue.

Lumumba agreed, and he hopes the councilmembers will find other ways to cut the budget.

“We certainly should not be creating greater voids in communities that have been underinvested in, like West Jackson. I think it comes on the heels of a moment where our residents have, with a resounding show of support, recently at the Ice Cream Safari, demonstrated that they still care for our zoo. We had over 1,300 attendees in one day,” Lumumba said.

No final decisions have been made about the future of the zoo.

The next City Council budget hearing has been set for Tuesday morning.