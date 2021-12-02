Jackson mayor taking heat over price increase in new garbage contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and his team spoke with members of the community regarding the status of the garbage collection contract on Thursday night.

After receiving backlash from the people of Jackson for the price increase for garbage collection, Lumumba in a town hall told the people that the price will increase even more.

In Jackson, solid waste rates haven’t been raised for customers since 2008.

“So, everybody’s bill is about $20.80 per month for solid waste, and what we’re looking at is an increase to $35 a month for solid waste,” said City Attorney Catoria Martin.

Martin said not increasing the rate has caused the City of Jackson to be in a situation where there are a lot of short falls, and it’s bankrupting the city to provide the service.

“We want you to be aware of the certain measures that we have put in place in order to ensure the most objective process that we can possibly submit,” said Lumumba.

The City of Jackson opened the RFP process, also known as a request for proposals, to consider bids from companies interested in waste collection in Jackson. The city is currently in a contract with Waste Management until the beginning of April 2022.