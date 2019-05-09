Jackson Mayor to declare state of emergency

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is about to declare an emergency because of flooding in and around the Jackson area.

The flooding is scattered throughout the city.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Presidential Hills in Jackson.

The city says its working with the governor and MEMA to get an action response team there.

In the meantime, emergency responders are in the neighborhood working to rescue people from their homes.

“We’ve got a number of creeks; the Boga Chitto Creek runs right behind a lot of these houses,” Jackson Councilman Melvin Pirates Jr. said. “We don’t really have a specific answer for how this happened. It was just a lot of rain in a very short period of time.”

Homes on Franklin D. Roosevelt near James K. Polk are surrounded by water. Many people are literally trapped inside.

Flag Chapel Road and other streets in the area and throughout the city are covered

Hinds County Emergency Management, the City of Jackson, Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, and the Fire Department are working together.

The city says its also working with the governor and MEMA to get an action response team there.

“We are evacuating people from homes using boats and trucks,” Priester said. “We are also trying deal with seniors first so we’re just asking for people’s patience as we try to get people out of their homes hopefully before the rain comes back”

This has been a high-level train event throughout the state.

Leaders are reminding drivers to be smart and use caution.

Whenever drivers see streets that are covered with water turn around.