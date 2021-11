JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will hold a town hall meeting on Thursday, November 18 to discuss the city’s contracting process for a garbage collection company.

The current six-month contract with Waste Management will expire in April 2022. The city will accept bids from interested garbage collection companies that will be evaluated by an independent review body.

The town hall will be held at New Horizon Church on Ellis Avenue at 6:00 p.m.