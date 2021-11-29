Jackson mayor to host third town hall on garbage collection

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced he will hold a third citywide town hall to discuss garbage collection in the city.

The city opened the RFP process, also known as a request for proposals, to solicit and consider bids from companies interested in waste collection and disposal in Jackson. Companies have a specific timeframe to express their interest in working for the city, and their bids will be evaluated on several levels by an independent review body.

The city is currently in a contract with Waste Management, which will end at the beginning of April 2022.

The town hall is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 2 at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church at 1600 Florence Ave. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Masks will be required for all in attendance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories