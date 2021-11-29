Jackson mayor to host third town hall on garbage collection

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced he will hold a third citywide town hall to discuss garbage collection in the city.

The city opened the RFP process, also known as a request for proposals, to solicit and consider bids from companies interested in waste collection and disposal in Jackson. Companies have a specific timeframe to express their interest in working for the city, and their bids will be evaluated on several levels by an independent review body.

The city is currently in a contract with Waste Management, which will end at the beginning of April 2022.

The town hall is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 2 at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church at 1600 Florence Ave. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Masks will be required for all in attendance.