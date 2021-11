JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will hold a citywide town hall on Thursday, November 11 to discuss the city’s contracting process for a garbage collection company.

City leaders are considering bids from companies that are interested in waste collection and disposal in Jackson. The city is currently in a contract with Waste Management, which is set to expire in April 2022.

The town hall will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Fondren Church on Old Canton Road in Jackson.