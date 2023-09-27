JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced inmates with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) will pick up litter in the city.

The announcement comes a few weeks after Hinds County, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies partnered together to launch a litter removal program.

In Jackson, officials said the new partnership allows MDOC inmates to clean city streets. However, the inmates will not clean every street in the City of Jackson.

Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons said the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will provide $50,000 grants annually each to the City of Jackson and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office to pay for the cleanup efforts.