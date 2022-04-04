JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba filed an emergency complaint on Monday, April 4 wanting the court to determine the next steps in the garbage collection case.

This comes after Richard’s Disposal collected trash under an emergency contract without pay on Friday, April 1. The same day, the City Council voted 4-3 against the approval of the emergency contract.

Mayor Lumumba exercised his veto power, however, council members claimed the mayor did not have veto power to override their decision.

Now, Lumumba is asking that a judge declare whether a negative vote by the City Council represents the official action of the council; whether a vote to reject a contract submitted by the mayor is an ordinance that has been adopted by the council, and whether he has authority to veto both affirmative and negative actions of the city council.

To view full complaint, click here.