Jackson Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program accepting applications

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced the family and youth division of the Department of Human and Cultural Services has begun accepting applications for its Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program.

The program offers Jackson youth paid opportunities to develop work skills and experience.

“We need to expose our young people to the work environment so that they can begin to envision themselves in that environment,” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba. “It is through opportunities like this that we engage our young people and broaden their horizons.”

The program will be open to all neighbors in the City of Jackson between the ages of 16 to 24 years old. To qualify for the program, they must be 16 years old by March 4, 2022.

Applications are available for download on the City’s website. Applications can also be picked up from the Department of Human and Cultural Services in the Metrocenter Mall.

Applications are due Friday, March 4. Interviews will be conducted the week of March 15-18.