JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are searching for at least two suspects after bullets hit a Jackson McDonald’s.

The incident happened on Woodrow Wilson and Bailey Avenue on Saturday, August 12.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said the suspects in two vehicles were firing shots at one another when one vehicle went into the McDonald’s parking lot.

Martin said bullets did strike the business. No injuries were reported.

One vehicle wrecked, and two suspects ran away from the scene. Anyone with information can contact Capitol police at 601-359-3125.