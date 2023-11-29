JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students at a Jackson middle school were evacuated on Wednesday, November 29 due to a gas leak.

Officials with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said students at Chastain Middle School were evacuated to Grace City Church. The incident happened shortly after 9:00 a.m.

Emergency officials responded to the middle school to investigate the source of the leak.

JPS officials said students and staff were later relocated to Kirksey Middle School for the remainder of the day. Meals will be provided to them.

Once the safety of the school is confirmed, students and staff will be allowed to return. Officials said they will keep them updated on any decisions regarding school on Thursday.