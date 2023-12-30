JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said capital murder warrants have been issued for a mother and her acquaintance in connection to the death of the woman’s baby.

Officer Sam Brown said the warrants were issued for Yolanda Hunter and Herman Arthur Gardner.

Jackson police responded to call at Sunset Apartments on Thursday, December 21, where a one-year-old was found severely beaten and unresponsive. Four other children were found at the residence and were placed in the custody of Child Protection Services (CPS).

Hunter and Gardner were initially charged with felony child abuse.

Yolanda Hunter (Courtesy: JPD)

Herman Gardner (Courtesy: JPD)

Police said Hunter was arrested on Friday, December 22. She is being held in the Hinds County Detention Center, according to the detention center’s website.

Coleman’s whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information on Coleman’s whereabouts can contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).