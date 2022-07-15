JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A heartbroken mother is pleading for answers following the disappearance of her son.

Jackson police said 28-year-old Donald Hewitt Junior was last seen on Tuesday, June 14 near Pine Point Drive.

His mother, Melody Vaughn, said Hewitt’s phone last located him at the park at Moss Creek Apartments. After a month of searching, Vaughn said not hearing from Hewitt has been difficult for his entire family.

“He loves his family. He has three kids, a set of three-year-old twins on the coast. That is even hard for me to look at to try and explain that their daddy may not come home. He has a new born baby. That’s why he was in Jackson, to be there for the mother of his third child. Now that baby may never know his daddy,” said Vaughn.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hewitt can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1217.