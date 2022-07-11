JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the recent need for emergency services increasing, people are beginning to question American Medical Response, Inc.’s (AMR) services and alleged delayed response time.

J.C. Johnson said he used AMR emergency services on multiple occasions to aid his father before he passed away.

He said he understands people can become frustrated when they think the teams are not arriving quickly enough. He believes COVID-19 created a culture shift in the healthcare system, and he suggested many of the agencies are understaffed.

“Emergency vehicles are inundated, and there’s just not a whole lot happening. And on top of that, we’ve got a lot of people in the medical field that are retiring early or finding jobs elsewhere that pay more money, so there’s a whole lot of factor in that. Yeah. And that’s the sad thing is that the person that is in need of help is the one that’s suffering. So how do you bring about a resolve to that?” Johnson questioned.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, AMR emergency services are no longer just dropping off patients at the hospital. They are required to stay with patients until they are fully transferred to hospital staff for care.

WJTV 12 News reached out to AMR. As of Monday evening, we are waiting to hear back from them.