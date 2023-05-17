JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire at the Village Apartments on Raymond Road in Jackson left families without a place to live on Tuesday.

Bystanders said they saw black smoke coming out of the first and second flood windows.

Enfinity McCoy said she had just returned home when she heard screams coming from the second story window. She jumped into action to help a mother and her son escape from the fire.

“Well, I heard the baby’s calling, and I heard the mother say, ‘Help me! Help me! Help me! Help me!’ So, me and Jamya ran around here, and we got the baby out there, and then we got the mom out. Like, she was so upset. She just didn’t know what to do,” said McCoy.

Residents said they were glad no one was seriously injured.

Jackson firefighters said two of the units were damaged by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.