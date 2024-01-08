JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Jackson residents said they have been without water for a week.

One neighbor at Sunset Plaza Apartments said maintenance informed the residents at the complex that their water would be shut off until further notice.

Shirley Cates said they were not given a date for when the water would be back on. She also said several pipes burst inside the apartment complex.

A week later, Cates said the issue has been an inconvenience for many living at Sunset Plaza Apartments.

“It’s inconvenient because I live upstairs. I have asthma and high blood pressure, and I’m up in age. I can’t be toting that water from this parking lot to around that corner. And then I got small kids. I have my niece’s kids over here, and I have my own grandkids and myself, and I have a sickly sister, and we trying to help the elderly, and it’s hard,” Cates said.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the apartment complex for answers. As of Monday, January 8, we have not heard back.