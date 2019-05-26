Jackson neighborhood association cleans up near JSU Video

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - Members of the Pecan Tree Park Neighborhood Association is taking the initiative to beautify areas near Jackson State University.

The group brought out tools like shovels and blowers to clean up along John R. Lynch Street near the university.

Association members say they hope the project will improve the communities in the area and make it a more appealing destination for visitors, as well as current and prospective students.

"We want folks to be proud of our university. It's the HBCU in the City of Jackson," said Vernon Hartley with the organization. "We're trying to do all that's in our power to enhance the entrance to Jackson State."

The association plans to continue the street project throughout the summer.