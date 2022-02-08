JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors voted to allocate $750,000 for a Jackson neighborhood that often floods.

Supervisor David Archie held a press conference on the corner of John F. Kennedy Boulevard at the entrance of the Presidential Hills neighborhood to discuss the vote.

Those who live in the neighborhood said they’re only able to leave their homes by boats after heavy rain. Additionally, they are unable to complete home repairs before the next flood hits.

The board approved the flood recovery fund to go toward repairs caused by extensive water damage over time.

“We had six floods between 2019 and 2020. It’s a continuation of the ongoing problem for years. As a matter of fact, when we flooded in 2019 and 2020, some of us had more water than we did in the floods in 1979 and 1983,” said Presidential Hills neighbor Alice Jackson.

“The Hinds County Board of Supervisors voted to allocate $750,000 to navigate the flooding, the cleaning of ditches, the retention pond with backed up sewage and any place that we can provide these funds to stop the flooding,” said Archie.

Repairs in the neighborhood are expected to start in the next two to three months. Neighbors said they’re excited to see their tax dollars used to enhance their communities.