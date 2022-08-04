JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors are frustrated about city leaders deciding to resume water shutoffs for non-payment.

Many neighbors want to know why the city want to know why leaders are concerned with shutting their water off when the city is unable to provide clean water on a consistent basis.

“We are your citizens, and I don’t think that’s right. They need to do something,” said one neighbor.

Another long-time Jackson neighbor noted the city has received relief funds and said city leaders need to utilize the money to alleviate the water crisis.

“We have enough money to be able to take care of things. So, why are they not doing things? You know, I don’t know what’s happening with the mayor. I mean, he controls things. Why are are not being taken care of?” one neighbor questioned.

Others said many neighbors are already struggling, and the city is adding to the burden by shutting their water off.

“It’s pretty tough. You know, they have you water to shutoff just when you need it the most, and it not to be performing the way it should be. That’s, that’s critical on a lot of people, especially during this hot weather and this time of everything, the recession and everything else that’s going on,” said one neighbor.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba previously stated the city can no longer afford to stall on water shutoffs after pausing the shutoffs for more than two years.