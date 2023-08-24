JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with JXN Water are encouraging neighbors in the capital city to conserve their water amid the high temperatures.

“The increase in water usage in Jackson is leading to an additional four million gallons of water being delivered per day, which puts strain on the system,” JXN Water said in a statement to WJTV 12 News.

Residents can reduce water usage through mindful conservation methods:

Reduce the use of outdoor water usage such as pools or sprinkler systems If watering outside is necessary, try to water during the cool parts of the day Avoid letting sinks and faucets run Take shorter showers Use dishwashers for full loads only Check sinks and faucets for leaks