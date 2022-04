JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors unloaded their garbage at the Dillard’s parking lot on Saturday, April 9.

Many have complained that they’ve waited over two hours to unload. They said Richard’s Disposal should have had more than four out of three bins. One bin was taken away.

Neighbors said they feel like they’re victims to the City Council and mayor dispute. However, they are appreciative of the Roll-off Dumpster Day concept.