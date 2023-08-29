JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A garbage credit could be on the way for Jackson neighbors.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he did not intend for residents to suffer from not having garbage collection for so long. This comes after a dispute between the mayor and the Jackson City Council over a garbage contract.

Lumumba said he made a commitment to look at the rates residents were paying and see how a credit can be applied. He did not say how much will be credited to residents at this time.

The mayor said he needs to compare how many customers were on the service in April with how many customers are in Jackson currently.

City Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 1, said the garbage was not collected from April 1-17, and he hopes residents will receive their credit soon.

“Hopefully, it’ll be by September, October, that they’ll get that credit. It’ll be around $12.50 per bill, I think, for that period,” said Foote.

In April, the City of Jackson agreed to a 12-month emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal.